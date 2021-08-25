Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 199.45 points or 1.23% at 16350.07 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 5%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.19%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.14%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.92%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.86%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.57%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.31%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.3%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.35%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.31 or 0.28% at 56116.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52 points or 0.31% at 16676.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 239.36 points or 0.93% at 26026.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.72 points or 0.52% at 8029.39.

On BSE,1933 shares were trading in green, 675 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

