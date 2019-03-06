TCPS contracted for 1500 ATMs under Indicash's WLA co-branding solution

-
Tata Communications' wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Communications Payment Solutions, that owns and operates India's first and largest white label ATM (WLA) network -'Indicash', announced that it has contracted ~1500 ATMs under its revolutionalry WLA co-branding model - that has paved 'uberisation of ATMs' in the country. With instant access to Indicash's expansive 8000+ WLA network in 21 states, this plug and play ATM deployment model enables banks to rapidly expand their ATM footprint across the country.
TCPSL's pioneering WLA co-branding solution is designed for new age & far-sighted banks i.e. public, private, co-operative, small & payment banks along with NBFCs to give them ready access to high potential markets with minimal investments, zero capex and without any operational hassles.
Within few months of its launch, the model has found acceptance from multiple reputed banks. These include the recent largest co-branding alliance with a leading Payments Bank recognized as India's largest digital wallet player headquartered in Noida for deploying ~1000 ATMs spanning 18 states. Other key banks include Suryoday Small Finance Bank; private banks like Federal Bank; foreign banks like DBS Bank; scheduled commercial banks like The Nainital Bank; and co-operative banks like The Sutex Co-operative Bank, and Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank, amongst others.
