TCPS contracted for 1500 ATMs under Indicash's WLA co-branding solution

Tata Communications' wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Communications Payment Solutions, that owns and operates India's first and largest white label (WLA) network -'Indicash', announced that it has contracted ~1500 ATMs under its revolutionalry co-branding model - that has paved 'uberisation of ATMs' in the country. With instant access to Indicash's expansive 8000+ network in 21 states, this deployment model enables banks to rapidly expand their footprint across the country.

TCPSL's pioneering is designed for new age & far-sighted banks i.e. public, private, co-operative, small & payment banks along with NBFCs to give them ready access to high potential markets with minimal investments, zero capex and without any operational hassles.

Within few months of its launch, the model has found acceptance from multiple reputed banks. These include the recent largest co-branding alliance with a leading recognized as India's largest headquartered in for deploying ~1000 ATMs spanning 18 states. Other key banks include Suryoday Small Bank; banks like Federal Bank; like DBS Bank; scheduled commercial banks like The Nainital Bank; and banks like The Sutex Bank, and Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank, amongst others.

