TCS appoints Samir Seksaria as CFO effective 1 May

Seksaria will replace V Ramakrishnan who will be retiring from the company effective 30 April 2021.The board of TCS at its meeting held on 12 April 2021, had appointed Samir Seksaria as chief financial officer. Prior to being appointed as CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions.
Seksaria replaces V Ramakrishnan ('Ramki') who will be retiring from the services of the company effective today i.e. 30 April 2021.
Samir Seksaria said, "I am truly honored to be offered the role of chief financial officer. I am thankful to the Board and the management for giving me this position of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, business units and associates towards creating value for all our stakeholders as TCS powers ahead in its journey of transformative growth."
Shares of TCS fell 2.4% to close at Rs 3038.40 on Friday. TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. The IT major reported a 6.3% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21. Consolidated revenue grew by 4% to Rs 43,705 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.
