TCS, Bank of Baroda, Ircon International in spotlight

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its business operations in Austin, Texas with the construction of a new facility, doubling its presence to more than 400 professionals in the city and adding to its 5,500+ employees across the state.

Bank of Baroda revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) with effect from 12 December 2020.

Ircon International has been awarded the work of upgradation of Gurgaon - Pataudi -Rewari section of NH-352W as 35 feeder route in Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode valuing Rs 900 crore on competive bidding basis by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Kalpataru Power Transmission said the company has received certain observations and feedback from investors and on a reconsideration, the management has further reviewed the matter and decided to keep the proposal of construction of corporate office near its existing office at Santacruz, Mumbai in abeyance.

Gayatri Projects has received three Letter of Award (LOA) for Pipe Drinking Water Schemes from Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department in Uttar Pradesh, in joint venture where the company's share is 97.5%, for a total value of Rs 1,332 crore.

PNC Infratech received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for an EPC project namely 'Survey, Design, Preparation of DPR, Construction, Commissioning and O&M for 10 years of Rural Water Supply Project in 952 villages in Devipatan Division of Uttar Pradesh' from the State Water Supply & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department on 10 December 2020 for approximate value of Rs 952 crore.

