ICICI Bank, TCS, JSW Steel in focus

ICICI Bank approved the sale of up to 7,121,403 equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each of ICICI Securities, representing up to 2.21% of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an offer for sale through stock exchange mechanism, in accordance with applicable law, towards compliance with the requirement of minimum public float of the company.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a new transformative Digital Bank Guarantee platform, powered by the Quartz Blockchain solution, as part of the Banking Service Bureau (BSB), operated by TCS for the digital banking industry in Israel.

JSW Steel said that Crude Steel production for November 2020 was at 13.32 lakh tonnes showing a growth of 3% YoY. The average capacity utilisation was 89% during November 2020. The shortage of Iron ore remained a constraint in November 2020 to achieve higher capacity utilisation.

Hindustan Aeronautics said that ICRA and CARE Ratings have reaffirmed their ratings on the proposed commercial paper issue of Rs 2500 crore by the company.

Kalpataru Power Transmission said the board of directors of the company has approved capital expenditure of approx. Rs 207 crore towards purchase of land and will further incur approx. Rs 170 crore towards construction, municipal charges, taxes and for other approvals for development & construction of corporate office of about 1, 79,000 sq. ft. of leasable area near its existing office at Santacruz, Mumbai.

Gujarat Industries Power Company said the District Collector, Kutch, Gujarat has approved the allotment of land to the company admeasuring 4750 HA for development of 2375 MW Renewable Energy Park (i.. Wind/Solar/Wind-Solar Hybrid) at Village Khavda, District Kutch, Gujarat, for a period of 40 years on leasehold basis, and barring unforeseen circumstances, with the scheduled completion of at least 50% of the total capacity within a period of three years and 100% completion of total capacity within a period of five years.

