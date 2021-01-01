Auto stocks, Antony Waste, M&M, IDBI Bank in focus

Auto stocks will remain in focus today as companies from auto sector are scheduled to release auto sales figures for December 2020.

Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell will debut on the bourses today, 1 January 2021. The issue price was fixed at Rs 315 per share.

Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford Motor Company have mutually, amicably determined they will not complete a previously announced automotive joint venture between their companies.

IDBI Bank has completed sale transaction of its 23% stake to Ageas Insurance International JV on 31 December 2020 pursuant to receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals.

Bharat Dynamics is geared up to take up export order with the announcement from the Union Cabinet regarding clearance of Akash Weapon System for export.

Infibeam Avenue has divested its 100% ownership with control in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary i.e. Cardpay Technologies to its subsidiary i.e. Instant Global Paytech (GoPay). Hence, Cardpay will become a step down subsidiary of the company.

Tips Industries said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 5 January 2021 to consider and approve to explore demerger of the film business and consider any other matters incidental thereto including appointment of intermediaries like independent valuer, merchant banker for fairness opinion, etc.

