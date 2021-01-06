HDFC Bank, ACC, BEML to be watched

HDFC Bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 10,820 billion as of December 31, 2020, a growth of around 16% as compared to Rs 9,360 billion as of December 31, 2019 and a growth of around 4% as compared to Rs 10,383 billion as of September 30, 2020. The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 12,710 billion as of December 31, 2020, a growth of around 19% as compared to Rs 10,674 billion as of December 31, 2019 and a growth of around 3% as compared to Rs 12,293 billion as of September 30, 2020.
ACC announced the successful commissioning of its new Grinding Unit (GU) at Sindri in the State of Jharkhand effective 2 January 2021. The new facility will add an additional capacity of 1.4 MTPA cement to the existing 3.0 MTPA unit, taking the total capacity at Sindri to 4.4 MTPA.
BEML received orders from MoD for supply of High Mobility vehicles, at an approximate value of Rs 758 crore.
Ircon International said its wholly owned subsidiary Ircon Davanagere Haveri Highway (IrconDHHL) has refunded the loan of Rs 326.72 crore to Ircon International. On 1 January 2021, Ircon International had intimated about Corporate Guarantee furnished to Punjab National Bank for loan to Ircon Davanagere Haveri Highway (IrconDHHL).
The board of directors has in-principally agreed to explore demerger of film business of Tips Industries into separate entity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU