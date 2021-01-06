HDFC Bank, ACC, BEML to be watched

HDFC Bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 10,820 billion as of December 31, 2020, a growth of around 16% as compared to Rs 9,360 billion as of December 31, 2019 and a growth of around 4% as compared to Rs 10,383 billion as of September 30, 2020. The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 12,710 billion as of December 31, 2020, a growth of around 19% as compared to Rs 10,674 billion as of December 31, 2019 and a growth of around 3% as compared to Rs 12,293 billion as of September 30, 2020.

ACC announced the successful commissioning of its new Grinding Unit (GU) at Sindri in the State of Jharkhand effective 2 January 2021. The new facility will add an additional capacity of 1.4 MTPA cement to the existing 3.0 MTPA unit, taking the total capacity at Sindri to 4.4 MTPA.

BEML received orders from MoD for supply of High Mobility vehicles, at an approximate value of Rs 758 crore.

Ircon International said its wholly owned subsidiary Ircon Davanagere Haveri Highway (IrconDHHL) has refunded the loan of Rs 326.72 crore to Ircon International. On 1 January 2021, Ircon International had intimated about Corporate Guarantee furnished to Punjab National Bank for loan to Ircon Davanagere Haveri Highway (IrconDHHL).

The board of directors has in-principally agreed to explore demerger of film business of Tips Industries into separate entity.

