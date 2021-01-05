Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Force Motors to be watched

Bajaj Finance said new loans booked during Q3 FY21 were 6 MM as compared to 7.7 MM in Q3 FY20. Assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 143,700 crore as of 31 December 2020 as compared to Rs 145,092 crore as of 31 December 2019. Customer franchise as of 31 December 2020 stood at 46.3 MM as compared to 40.4 MM as of 31 December 2019.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for SCD-044 (a novel, orally bioavailable sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor 1 agonist) in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Force Motors said the company's domestic sales sold at 787 vehicles and exports were 297 vehicles in December 2020.

KNR Constructions has received orders worth of Rs 603.63 crore from Project Director, Highways (FAC), Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, Chennai for Upgrading Cheyyur - Vandavasi Polur Road (SH-115).

Wonderla Holidays is set to reopen in Hyderabad from 9 January 2021 onwards.

Hemisphere Properties India informed that Government of India sanctioned loan amounting to Rs 40 crore to the company at the terms and conditions decided by Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

