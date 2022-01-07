TCS board to mull share buyback on 12 Jan

Tata Consultancy Services' board of directors on Friday announced that they will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the firm on Wednesday, 12 January 2022.On the same day, the board of TCS will take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021. The board will also consider declaration of third interim dividend. The IT major has fixed Thursday, 20 January 2022, as the record date for the dividend.
TCS is a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.
The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 6.84% to Rs 9,624 crore on 3.21% increase in net sales to Rs 46,867 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 June 2021 Q1 FY22. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT major's net profit rose 28.75% and net sales rose 16.77% in Q2 FY22.
Shares of TCS rose 1.26% to Rs 3854.85 on Friday, 7 January 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU