G M Breweries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zee Learn Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Mirza International Ltd and KBC Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2022.

G M Breweries Ltd tumbled 9.63% to Rs 767 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 66714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10384 shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd crashed 9.18% to Rs 17.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd lost 5.92% to Rs 129.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53560 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd shed 5.64% to Rs 153.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

KBC Global Ltd slipped 5.11% to Rs 16.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

