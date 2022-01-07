Volumes soar at Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd counter

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd clocked volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10436 shares

Redington India Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 January 2022.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd clocked volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10436 shares. The stock lost 0.16% to Rs.1,918.40. Volumes stood at 18611 shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd notched up volume of 355.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.71% to Rs.164.50. Volumes stood at 107.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 16.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.14% to Rs.134.70. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 217.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.77% to Rs.21.50. Volumes stood at 50.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd clocked volume of 3.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41176 shares. The stock gained 8.79% to Rs.822.80. Volumes stood at 49521 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)