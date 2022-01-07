Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd and Hikal Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 January 2022.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 2855.45 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4719 shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 33.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd tumbled 4.71% to Rs 209.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38695 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53602 shares in the past one month.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd dropped 4.65% to Rs 46.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd plummeted 4.36% to Rs 549.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24172 shares in the past one month.

