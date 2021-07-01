TCS expands partnership with Royal London

The IT major on Thursday announced that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Royal London to help the latter transform its pensions platform estate and deliver market-leading services to members and customers.

TCS has been engaged with Royal London in various consulting, innovative, thought leadership engagements as well as strategic programs like DevOps initiatives, platform simplification and migration, and Run transformation to enable the insurer to adapt swiftly to future needs.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will work collaboratively with Royal London to support its ambition to transform into a data-driven and digitally nimble insurer. TCS will leverage its Machine First Delivery Model and Location Independent Agile model to help the company achieve its digital strategy, gain business agility, and drive deeper customer relationships. TCS will also enable technology transformation to rationalise the IT estate, increase the pace of change, enhance operational resilience, and reduce risk exposure.

Royal London is the largest mutual life insurance, pensions, and investment company in the UK, with assets under management of 148 billion, 8.8 million policies in force and 4,412 employees as at 31 December 2020.

Vinay Singhvi, BFSI Business Unit Head - UK and Ireland of TCS said, We are delighted to partner with Royal London in their endeavour to optimize their services, reduce operational risks and maintain their market leadership. We will continue to use our industry expertise, contextual knowledge, agile methodology and innovation framework to help Royal London achieve its digital ambition and strategic growth.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. The IT major reported a 6.3% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21. Revenue grew 4% to Rs 43,705 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of TCS were up 0.02% at Rs 3,346 on BSE.

