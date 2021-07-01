VST Tillers rises after strong June sales

VST Tillers Tractors surged 3.58% to Rs 2,079.35 after the company's total sales jumped 13.13% to 3,937 units in June 2021 from 3,480 units sold in June 2020.

The company's power tillers sales rose by 12.5% to 3,010 units in June 2021 from 2,675 units in June 2020. Total tractor sales stood at 927 units in June 2021, 15.16% higher than 805 units sold in June 2020.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors. On a standalone basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 12.93 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 3.38 crore registered in Q4 FY20. Net sales jumped 62.6% to Rs 194.74 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

