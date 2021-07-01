Sterling & Wilson Solar rises after BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys stake

Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) gained 0.94% to Rs 274.15 after BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 11.61 lakh equity shares of the company via bulk deal on Wednesday, 30 June 2021.BNP Paribas Arbitrage fund bought 11,61,000 equity shares (or 0.72% stake) of the company at an average price of Rs 261.96 per equity share via bulk deals on the NSE yesterday, 30 June 2021.
SWSL, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.
The company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 344.80 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 128.59 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations dropped 33.8% to Rs 1,364.54 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 2,060.63 crore in Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU