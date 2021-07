Sterling & Wilson Solar rises after BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys stake

Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) gained 0.94% to Rs 274.15 after BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 11.61 lakh equity shares of the company via bulk deal on Wednesday, 30 June 2021.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage fund bought 11,61,000 equity shares (or 0.72% stake) of the company at an average price of Rs 261.96 per equity share via bulk deals on the NSE yesterday, 30 June 2021.

SWSL, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 344.80 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 128.59 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations dropped 33.8% to Rs 1,364.54 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 2,060.63 crore in Q4 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)