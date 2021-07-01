L&T arm bags significant orders

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured orders from prestigious clients for its various businesses in India.

The water & effluent treatment business won a repeat order from the Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation Mission (SWSM) to implement rural water supply projects providing Functional House Tap Connection (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The business has been entrusted to implement rural water supply projects to provide potable water to 1,285 villlages in the Varanasi and Ghazipur Districts of Varanasi Revenue Division. The scope comprises tube wells, pump houses cum chllorination rooms, overhead tanks, treatment systems, solar plants, rising main & distribution pipeline network, staff quarters, individual house connections etc. including allied electromechanical & automation works.

Additionally, the buildings & factories business has secured an order from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Mumbai's suburb of Mulund. The scope of the work includes construction of the civil structure including waterproofing, masonry and plastering for 7 residential towers with a built-up area of 4.3 million square feet comprising a basement, ground plus 55 floors. The project is to be executed within stringent timelines.

According the the company's classification, the value of the 'significant' orders lies between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.

L&T reported 3.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,536.19 crore on 8.7% increase in net sales to Rs 48,087.90 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

Shares of L&T slipped 0.31% to Rs 1,496.60 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1,492.85 to Rs 1,504.85 so far.

