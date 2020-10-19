TCS launches AI-based unified system TCS Workforce Analytics

Tata Consultancy Services announced the launch of TCS Workforce Analytics, an AI-based unified system of engagement, insights and foresight for employees, managers and CXOs, designed to enhance productivity and workforce experience.

The new solution is designed to help enterprise deal with the talent management challenges of the digital era.

Digital transformation calls for a new kinds of talent, with diverse skillsets and capabilities, which traditional recruitment methods are ill-suited to assess. The challenge is made worse by the largescale shift to remote working and virtual interactions, requiring the adoption of new ways of keeping employees positively engaged, motivated and productive.

