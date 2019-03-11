TCS launches new version of MRT Platform

-
Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new version of the Metadata Registrv and Transformation (MRT) Platform that helps life sciences companies streamline their clinical data management by automating clinical study design and set up and conversion of clinical data into standard formats for greater interoperability across the clinical trial phases.
The MRT platform is part of TCS' Advanced Drus Development (ADD) suite of cloud-based clinical platforms, which are powered by a cognitive engine.
