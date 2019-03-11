JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

MEP Infrastructure Developers' SPVs achieve financial closure for NHAI projects

Volumes spurt at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter
Business Standard

HSG sets up 3rd Center of Excellence for training Persons with Disabilities

Capital Market 

Hinduja Global Solutions in collaboration with NASSCOM Foundation, has launched a Center of Excellence (CoE) for training Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in Bangalore. The CoE will train a minimum of 100 PwDs, making them industry ready over the next 12 months, with a target of placing at least 50% of them in companies already sensitized for hiring them. This is the partnership's third center after setting up one each in Noida and Delhi.

As part of the training program, these 100 trainees will be skilled in a variety of job roles suitable for Hospitality, IT/BPM and Retail industries.

They will also be trained on soft skills, interview skills, communication skills, English language etc. Efforts have been made to ensure that the center is accessible not just in terms of barrier-free access but also uses assistive technologies and follows the principles of Universal design. The training will be conducted using the best assistive technologies and training methodologies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 14:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements