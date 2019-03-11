HSG sets up 3rd Center of Excellence for training Persons with Disabilities

-
Hinduja Global Solutions in collaboration with NASSCOM Foundation, has launched a Center of Excellence (CoE) for training Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in Bangalore. The CoE will train a minimum of 100 PwDs, making them industry ready over the next 12 months, with a target of placing at least 50% of them in companies already sensitized for hiring them. This is the partnership's third center after setting up one each in Noida and Delhi.
As part of the training program, these 100 trainees will be skilled in a variety of job roles suitable for Hospitality, IT/BPM and Retail industries.
They will also be trained on soft skills, interview skills, communication skills, English language etc. Efforts have been made to ensure that the center is accessible not just in terms of barrier-free access but also uses assistive technologies and follows the principles of Universal design. The training will be conducted using the best assistive technologies and training methodologies.
