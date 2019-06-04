TCS New York City Marathon App Wins MediaPost's APPY Award

Tata Consultancy Services has won the Mediapost Appy Award in the 'Entertainment and Sports' category, for the TCS New York City Marathon App.
The APPY Awards acknowledge creativity and excellence in app design and those advertisers that use apps as a key element of their marketing campaigns.
The TCS New York City Marathon app has won this award for the fourth consecutive year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU