TCS New York City Marathon App Wins MediaPost's APPY Award

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services has won the Mediapost Appy Award in the 'Entertainment and Sports' category, for the TCS New York City Marathon App.

The APPY Awards acknowledge creativity and excellence in app design and those advertisers that use apps as a key element of their marketing campaigns.

The TCS New York City Marathon app has won this award for the fourth consecutive year.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 18:27 IST

