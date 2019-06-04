Natco files ANDA for Bosentan 32mg Tablets for the USA market

announced the submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with Para IV certification with

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the generic version of 32mg tablets for oral suspension.

32mg tablets are sold by Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (acquired by Johnson & Johnson), under the brand NATCO believes that its ANDA is possibly the sole first-to-file based on the filing date. The company believes that its ANDA may be eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity at the time of potential launch of the product.

is indicated for the treatment of As per annual report, for the year ending 2018, had registered sales of approx. $268million in the US market, and the 32 mg is one strength that is indicated for pediatric patients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)