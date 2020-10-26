TCS partners with Australia's first neobank, Volt

-
Tata Consultancy Services announced that Volt, Australia's first neobank, has partnered with TCS to power Volt 2.0, its next-generation Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform.
Set to launch in 2021, Volt 2.0 will leverage TCS BaNCS, a global payments solution, to expand the bank's offerings to include NPP, BPAY and DE, enabling full-service banking capabilities for all its customers.
Volt will work closely with TCS to incorporate the real-time capabilities of TCS BaNCS for payments, along with API-based access to open banking components that are not dependent on traditional legacy structures. The end-to-end solution provides full back-end support, the flexibility to integrate leading technologies, and connect with an extended ecosystem to offer innovative new products and services.
