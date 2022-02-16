TCS partners with MATRIXX Software

Tata Consultancy Services announced a partnership with MATRIXX Software to integrate TCS HOBS, its plug and play digital business platform for subscription, device and data management, with the cloud native, converged charging capabilities of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform. The integrated solution will help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) transform their prepaid and postpaid businesses, enable superior customer experience, and drive growth.

TCS HOBS is being used by progressive CSPs across the world to boost their business agility and product innovation.

The cloud native, catalog-driven subscription management platform enables ideation and creation of new product and service bundles, including partner offerings. It significantly speeds up new product launches by enabling a seamless, zero touch rollout of the associated business rules across the CSP's fulfilment, assurance, billing, and supply chain functions at the back end.

Together, TCS HOBS and MATRIXX Digital Commerce will enable real-time charging, rating, notifications on usage and spends, and context-driven interactions to enhance the end-customer experience quickly and easily. The solution enables easy integration with a larger partner ecosystem, allowing CSPs to seamlessly offer newer services around third-party products.

