Infosys to expand its customer service workforce in Costa Rica

Infosys announced that its business process management arm, Infosys BPM plans to hire 400 skilled customer services workers in Costa Rica.

Infosys BPM in Costa Rica currently has a skilled workforce of more than 300 people across a diverse portfolio of services, including sales and fulfillment, sourcing and procurement, customer services, legal process management, human resource outsourcing, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

The 400 new employees will be hired at multiple job levels and will be distributed across these service lines, with a primary focus on customer service.

