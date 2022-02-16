Tech Mahindra acquires 80% stake in Australian AI firm, Geomatic.AI

Tech Mahindra announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tech Mahindra (Singapore) has proposed to acquire 80% stake in Australian energy company engaged in geospatial services, Geomatic. AI for cost of AUD 6 million.

Tech Mahindra is creating a next generation Artificial Intelligence firm, Geomatic. AI to focus on digital platforms led non-linear growth, in partnership with AusNet Services, an Australian Energy & Utilities distributor. Geomatic.

AI will build digital twins for linear assets leveraging Cloud, Drone and Mobility technologies in the Geospatial domain.

As part of this deal, Tech Mahindra will have 80% equity shareholding in Geomatic. AI, for consideration of AUS 6 million. AusNet will have 20% shareholding and transfer digital workforce, Intellectual Property (IP), assets and client contracts to the newly formed entity.

This highly differentiated IP that Tech Mahindra gains will position it uniquely to deliver Drone Technologies, Digital Twins, Artificial Intelligence led services to linear asset-intensive industries viz. Energy & Utilities, Transportation, Oil & Gas and Public Sector. Tech Mahindra intends to further enrich this IP and take it to the American and European geographies where it sees heightened demand for this digital platform offering.

