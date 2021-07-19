EaseMyTrip offers full refund medical policy for domestic air travel

Online travel agency, Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) has announced the launch of an industry-first, free of charge, full refund medical policy through which customers can claim a complete refund on domestic air ticket cancellations caused due to medical emergencies.

As a part of this policy, customers will get a complete refund including the money deducted by airlines and there will be no additional charges for this service.

With rising uncertainties in the current period, this unique free of charge refund policy provides confidence to travelers as it eliminates the risk of losing money in case of a booking cancellation due to a medical emergency.

The policy is also aimed to revive the airline, travel and tourism industry which has faced severe disruptions since the onset of the pandemic.

