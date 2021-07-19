Board of Vikas Lifecare reviews its debt reduction program

-
-
At meeting held on 19 July 2021The Board of Vikas Lifecare at its meeting held on 19 July 2021 reviewed the status of company's debt reduction program, wherein out of total peak outstanding of Rs 40.35 crore, substantial debt (approximately 70%) has already been paid and only approximately 12 crore is remaining which shall be paid with the financial assistance / unsecured loans provided by the promoters of the company.
