TCS ranks #1 for customer satisfaction across Europe

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction across Europe, in an independent survey of CxOs from top IT spending organizations by Whitelane Research.

Whitelane Research's 2021/ 2022 IT Sourcing Study is based on responses from 1,800 CIOs and senior decision makers across 12 European countries.

The research investigated over 4,000 unique IT sourcing relationships to assess service providers on nine Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation.

TCS has achieved the top position in customer satisfaction for the ninth consecutive year, with an overall satisfaction score of 84 percent compared to the industry average of 75 percent. Moreover, TCS has expanded its lead over its closest competitor, scoring 4 percentage points higher versus 1 percentage point in the prior year's survey.

