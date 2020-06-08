Jio Platforms secures investment of Rs 5683.50 cr from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms announced an investment of Rs 5,683.50 crore by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.16% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 97,885.65 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala and ADIA in less than seven weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)