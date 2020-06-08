Brigade Group reopens all hotels from 08 June

Following the Unlock 2.0 norms, Brigade Group, Bangalore is all set to reopen its hotels to the public from 08 June 2020.

These include the 3 Grand Mercure hotels in Bangalore, Mysore and GIFT City Gandhinagar, Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse and Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark. Strict safety & hygiene procedures have been put in place to comply with the SOPs laid down by the Government to protect guests' and employees' safety & well-being.

