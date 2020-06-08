Wipro collaborates with IBM to provide comprehensive suite of cloud based solutions

Wipro announced a collaboration with IBM to assist Wipro customers embark on a seamless and secure hybrid cloud journey. Through this alliance Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads and applications, with security across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments.

Wipro IBM Novus Lounge, located at Wipro's Kodathi campus in Bengaluru is a dedicated innovation center.

It will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions leveraging Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things capabilities to foster innovation for enterprises, developers and start-ups. Customers will have remote access to IBM and Red Hat solutions, designed to help them scale their technology investments for improved experience and business agility with connected insights. Additionally, Wipro will leverage IBM Cloud offerings and technologies alongside in-house services to develop industry solutions for clients in Banking and Financial Services, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Manufacturing and Healthcare space.

