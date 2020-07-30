TCS ranks #37 among Top 100 Software Companies of 2020

By The Software Report

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked #37 among the Top 100 Software Companies of 2020 by The Software Report, the same year that its flagship software ignio celebrates its fifth anniversary.

The Top 100 Software Companies list recognizes some of the most important and impactful software solutions for businesses across the globe. This year's awardees were selected based on nominations from industry professionals as well as company customers. Each nominated company was further evaluated across multiple categories including product strength, management team caliber, organizational composition and company growth.

Digitate was recognized for the rapid growth and market leadership of its ignio SaaS suite of closed-loop, autonomous enterprise software that applies intelligent automation across IT and business operations in organizations across industries like retail, banking, energy, utilities, telecom and airlines.

Launched in 2015, the ignio suite consists of five standalone software products - ignio AIOps, ignio AI.WorkloadManagement, ignio AI.ERPOps, Cognitive Procurement and ignio AI.Digital Workspace. The closed-loop, autonomous enterprise software suite combines enterprise IT context, insights, artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver resilient, agile, and autonomous IT operations and business operations, with out-of-the-box features that enable it to identify the root causes of issues and fix them autonomously, freeing up time and resources to devote to innovation and higher value work.

ignio delivers impactful outcomes within weeks and is viewed by forward thinking organizations as a strategic investment to build a self-healing, resilient technology core that powers a seamless customer experience. This has helped it establish a strong track record, with over 160 customers, mostly Fortune 1000 corporations, in just the five years since its launch.

