TCS ranks #5 in HFS Top 10 Triple-A Trifecta Service providers

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked #5 in the HFS Top 10 for Triple-A Trifecta Services.
Triple-A Trifecta is an HFS terminology for the intersection of three critical change agentsautomation, artificial intelligence (AI), and smart analytics.
According to the report, while they are each powerful in their own right, they are exponentially so when used together and enable scalable, end-to-end intelligent automation.
TCS leverages its technology expertise, industry knowledge, and market-leading offerings to help global enterprises become purpose-driving, resilient and adaptable. TCS' Business 4.0 thought leadership framework combined with its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) that augments human capabilities with machine intelligence, is helping clients accelerate their growth and transformation initiatives.
