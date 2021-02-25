Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Nortriptyline Hydrochloride Capsules

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Nortriptyline Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg and 75 mg (US RLD: Pamelor Capsules).

This medication is used to treat mental/mood problems such as depression.

It may help improve mood and feelings of well-being, relieve anxiety and tension, and increase one's energy level. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 313 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

