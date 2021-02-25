TCS recognized for its AI-powered retail optimization suite - TCS Optumera

In Garner's Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization Applications

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Retail Unified Price, Promotion and Markdown Optimization Applications, for TCS Optumera, its award-winning AI-powered retail optimization suite.

TCS Optumera harnesses the power of data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to help retailers to rapidly execute changes by rendering key merchandizing processes intelligent and autonomous. Its selflearning, multi-dimensional concurrent optimization is a strong enabler for making optimized space, assortment, pricing, and supply chain decisionsin an integrated manner. Retailers using TCS Optumera have reported a 3-5% increase in sales, 30-50% reduction in time spent, 5x more strategies and 20-30% reduction in costs.

By running its algorithms over 1,000 factors that impact sales, TCS Optumera surgically identifies margin and sales growth opportunities across channels and provides optimal recommendations for executing unified pricing, promotions and markdown strategies, empowering merchandising teams to manage every aspect of pricing.

TCS Optumera is part of the TCS Algo Retail suite which enables retailers to seamlessly integrate and orchestrate data flows across the retail value chain, harnessing the power of analytics, AI and machine learning to unlock exponential business value.

