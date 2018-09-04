Board of Varun Mercantile approves shifting of registered office

At meeting held on 03 September 2018The Board of Varun Mercantile at its meeting held on 03 September 2018 has approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from the National Capital Territory of Delhi to the State of Maharashtra and consequential alteration to Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders at the Thirty-Third Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28 September 2018 and the Central Government.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU