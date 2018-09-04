Board of Celebrity Fashions approves allotment of 21.91 lakh shares on conversion of warrants

-
ALSO READ
Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit rises 575.00% in the March 2018 quarter
Celebrity Fashions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Celebrity imposters on social media tricking fans for money: Report
Samtex Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Bombay Rayon Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 237.03 crore in the March 2018 quarter
-
On 03 September 2018The Board of Celebrity Fashions passed Circular Resolution 03 September, 2018 approving allotment of 21,91,060 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each, at an issue price of Rs.11.41/- per share to Rama Rajagopal, Promoter Director.
Upon allotment, the paid up Equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 47,76,80,050/- consisting of 4,77,68,005 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU