Board of Celebrity Fashions approves allotment of 21.91 lakh shares on conversion of warrants

On 03 September 2018

The Board of passed Circular Resolution 03 September, 2018 approving allotment of 21,91,060 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each, at an issue price of Rs.11.41/- per share to Rama Rajagopal,

Upon allotment, the paid up Equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 47,76,80,050/- consisting of 4,77,68,005 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

