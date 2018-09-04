JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Brigade Enterprises gets revision in credit ratings
Business Standard

Board of Celebrity Fashions approves allotment of 21.91 lakh shares on conversion of warrants

Capital Market 

On 03 September 2018

The Board of Celebrity Fashions passed Circular Resolution 03 September, 2018 approving allotment of 21,91,060 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each, at an issue price of Rs.11.41/- per share to Rama Rajagopal, Promoter Director.

Upon allotment, the paid up Equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 47,76,80,050/- consisting of 4,77,68,005 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 09:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements