TCS recognized as Leader in Customer Experience Services in Telecom and Media

By NelsonHall

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Customer Experience (CX) Services in Telecom and Media.

According to the report, TCS has mature design and consulting CX transformation offerings and experience in the telecom sector. It goes on to say that the company has strong capability in driving cognitive automation with proprietary assets, partnership network, and a maturity model. Highlighted as strengths are TCS' strong capability for omnichannel delivery with universal agent model, 360 customer view, and ready integrators as well as its investments in agent augmentation through ML-based tools. Another key strength cited was its experience in industry-specific process automation and bot orchestration with a portfolio of implementations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)