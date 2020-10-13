Cyient and UK based SPRINT enter into strategic partnership

To collaborate on projects in space sectorCyient and SPRINT (Space Research and Innovation Network for Technology), a UK based business innovation support programme, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the innovation in the UK space sector and to strengthen the mutual focus on industry collaboration.
SPRINT (Space Research and Innovation Network for Technology) provides businesses in the UK with funded access to universities with space expertise and facilities. This enables enterprises to accelerate their innovative product development lifecycles. The partnership will enable Cyient to identify new business opportunities, to lower its product development costs and to offer cutting edge geospatial solutions with higher precision. The partnership will also assist Cyient in accessing industry experts from various academic institutions and SMEs across UK for collaborative space data and technology projects.
