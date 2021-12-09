Karnataka Bank receives two DigiDhan awards

-
From Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of IndiaKarnataka Bank has been conferred with two DigiDhan awards instituted by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India, for achieving the target with highest percentage in BHIM - UPI transactions under the Private Sector Bank Category consecutively for two years i.e FY 2019-20 & FY 2020-21.
