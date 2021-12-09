KfW IPEX-Bank provides financial support to Australian Cos. supplying products to Jindal Stainless

KfW IPEX-Bank is providing USD 82 million in financing to support Austrian companies Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH and Andritz AG in supplying products and services to Jindal Stainless (JSL).

JSL is procuring capital equipment from Europe as part of its plan for an expansion of its production facilities in Jajpur in the Indian state of Odisha. The expanded facility is expected to increase stainless steel production capacity from 1.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2.1 MTPA.

Part of this capacity expansion is a new facility for producing and casting stainless steel. Additionally, a new combo line - or direct rolling, annealing and pickling line - will be installed to increase the cold rolling mill capacity

