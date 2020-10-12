TCS recognized as Leader in Quality Engineering Services

By NelsonHall

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Quality Engineering Services. In an assessment of 16 quality engineering services providers, TCS was placed highly for its ability to deliver immediate benefits and to meet future client requirements.

According to the report, TCS has a comprehensive offering for Continuous Testing and has gone beyond DevOps functionality to make Smart QE, a central platform for QA/QE automation. It goes on to say that TCS was one of the first vendors that invested in creating AI-based analytic use cases and continues to be more advanced than most competitors; and it is one of the few vendors that have formalized its approach on testing AI, having started with data models using linear regression algorithms. TCS' structured approach to UX testing and investments in automating UX testing beyond accessibly testing, were also highlighted as key strengths.

