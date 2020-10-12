Mindspace Business Parks REIT receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Corporate credit rating - CCR AAA/ Stable Non-convertible debentures up to Rs 500 crore- Provisional CRISIL AAA/ Stable^ Commercial paper up to Rs 250 crore - CRISIL A1+

Also, CRISIL has assigned provisional rating of 'Provisional CRISIL PP-MLD AAAr/ Stable^ to long term principal protected market linked debentures of Mindspace REIT up to Rs 500 crore.

The aforesaid rating to long term principal protected market linked debenture of Mindspace REIT upto Rs 500 crore has been converted from provisional rating to final rating as CRISIL PP-MLD AAAr/ Stable.

