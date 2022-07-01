TCS recognized as Leader in Robotic Process Automation Services

By Forrester Wave

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation Services, Q2 20221.

According to the report, TCS offers a full complement of automation capabilities to support scale and stability for clients. The Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) framework provides a robust foundation for automation architecture design and bot development, as well as for operating models with a strong focus on reusability and automation governance. TCS also leans heavily into IA and supports human/machine collaboration and automation performance benchmarking via its TCS Cognix offering.

It also states that Its (TCS') roadmap focuses on using contextual knowledge to drive automation in industryspecific use cases such as customer retention in telecom, meter-to-cash in utilities, warranty claims in insurance, pharmacovigilance in life sciences, and product onboarding in retail and the integration of machine learning and analytics technologies with RPA to increase automation maturity.

