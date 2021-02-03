TCS recognized as Leader in System Integrator Capabilities on Google Cloud Platform

-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integrator Capabilities on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Cited as key strengths are TCS' library of assets, blueprints, and accelerators that help automate different stages of the cloud journey on GCP and other public clouds, as well as its toolkits that aid clients adopting Al/ ML models on GCP. The report goes on to say that with the help of its data estate modernization solution, TCS modernizes clients' data platforms to provide relevant business insights and has seen significant market success for this solution on GCP. According to the report, clients have appreciated TCS' willingness to share risks in complex modernization initiatives in GCP, its domain knowledge, and client management.
TCS has a dedicated Google Business Unit to offer customers a full complement of services and solutions leveraging TCS' domain-focused innovation and Google Cloud's suite of technologies, helping them achieve superior business outcomes from cloud transformation initiatives.
TCS is a Premier Google Cloud partner and provides end-to-end services in the areas of cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, SAP on cloud, digital transformation and industryspecific propositions. TCS has developed a library of assets, blueprints and accelerators to automate delivery and management of different stages of the cloud lifecycle. TCS' suite of cloud accelerators is rendered on the Google Garage, a Digital Lab which allows sprinting for experimentation of new solutions for clients. The Garage offers an experiential and immersive experience to customers to experiment and build viable versions of a product using design thinking and Agile as the new ways of working.
TCS has invested and built industry solutions on the Google Cloud to drive innovation and digital transformation for all leading industries such as BFSI, life sciences and healthcare, retail and consumer packaged goods, communications and media, manufacturing, utilities and energy and resources.
