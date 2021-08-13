TCS recognized as Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle

Tata Consultancy Services has been named to the Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle, for the second consecutive year. This is based on TCS' sales achievements that place it in the top echelons of Microsoft Business Applications' global network of partners, resulting from the high standard of excellence in building innovative solutions that help customers achieve their growth and transformation objectives.

As the preferred growth and transformation partner to leading global enterprises, TCS helps them offer more personalized customer interactions, enhance employee experience, improve regulatory compliance, and accelerate innovation.

Many of these solutions use Power Apps and Microsoft Dynamics, a cloud-based platform that brings together CRM and ERP capabilities into intelligent business applications for sales, marketing, service, finance, operations, commerce, HR, and more.

TCS has been consistently investing in research and innovation, and in building intellectual property to address industry-specific business problems and deliver speed-to-market. TCS' Dynamics 365 offerings include Connected Consumer and Operations, NextGen Connected Field Services, and Resilient Supply Chain. Additionally, TCS' Microsoft Business unit helps customers plan and execute legacy modernization, cloud migrations, and back to business programs.

