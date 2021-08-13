L&T bags order for critical Titanium Clad Reactors

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won an order for Oxidation Reactor from Technip Energies-India against stiff global competition. This order for the technologically critical Titanium Clad Reactor is for a Public Sector Petrochemical project for Purified Terephthalic Acid plant.

The scope of supply involves Design, Material Procurement, fabrication, inspection and testing of Reactor meeting the Licensors stringent quality requirements.

This is an important step in indigenization of High technology equipment and a major contribution towards Government of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. L&T Heavy Engineering developed the technology for titanium clad equipment fabrication inhouse conforming to global standards of quality. This Critical Reactor is built to precision tolerances considering the exposure to severe corrosive atmosphere and dynamic loading during service.

This order marks opening of multiple avenues for L&T Heavy Engineering for critical Titanium Clad Reactors in both Domestic and Global markets.

