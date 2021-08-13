L&T bags order for critical Titanium Clad Reactors

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won an order for Oxidation Reactor from Technip Energies-India against stiff global competition. This order for the technologically critical Titanium Clad Reactor is for a Public Sector Petrochemical project for Purified Terephthalic Acid plant.
The scope of supply involves Design, Material Procurement, fabrication, inspection and testing of Reactor meeting the Licensors stringent quality requirements.
This is an important step in indigenization of High technology equipment and a major contribution towards Government of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. L&T Heavy Engineering developed the technology for titanium clad equipment fabrication inhouse conforming to global standards of quality. This Critical Reactor is built to precision tolerances considering the exposure to severe corrosive atmosphere and dynamic loading during service.
This order marks opening of multiple avenues for L&T Heavy Engineering for critical Titanium Clad Reactors in both Domestic and Global markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU