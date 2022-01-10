TCS, RIL, Avenue Supermarts in focus

TCS: The IT major said its board will consider a share buyback on Wednesday, 12 January 2022.

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings (RIIHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Columbus Centre Corporation (Cayman), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and the indirect owner of a 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York, one of the premium luxury hotels in New York City for an equity consideration of approximately US$ 98.15 million.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel said that the equity stake of the company in Medica TS Hospital Private Limited (MTSHPL) (a joint venture company) has increased from 26% to 51% on January 7, 2022.

Avenue Supermarts: Total Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 stood at Rs. 9,218 crore, as compared to Rs. 7,542 crore in the same period last year. Net Profit stood at Rs. 553 crore for Q3FY22, as compared to Rs. 447 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

KEC International: The company has secured new orders of Rs 1,025 crore across its various businesses.

CSB Bank: C. VR. Rajendran has decided to take an early retirement from the post of Managing Director & CEO to take care of his health under the advice of his physicians. Rajendran will continue to lead the Bank till March 31, 2022.

