Auto stocks, TCS, NTPC, MOIL in spotlight

Maruti Suzuki India recorded total sales of 1,53,149 units in December 2021, down 4% as against 1,60,226 units sold in December 2020.

Tata Motors said that its sales in the domestic & international market in Q3 FY22 stood at 1,99,633 vehicles, up 26% as against 1,58,218 units in Q3 FY21.

Mahindra & Mahindra's overall auto sales for the month of December 2021 stood at 39,157 vehicles, up by 11% from 35,187 vehicles sold in December 2020.

Hero MotoCorp's total sales stood at 3.94 lakh units in December 2021, down from 4.47 lakh units sold in December 2020.

Eicher Motors subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) sold 6,154 units of commercial vehicles in December 2021, registering a growth of 25.8% on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis from 4,892 units in December 2020.

Escorts said Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM) in December 2021 sold 4,695 tractors as against 7,733 tractors sold in December 2020, a drop of 39.3% year-on-year (YoY).

SML Isuzu's total sales grew 38% to 701 units in December 2021 as compared with 509 units sold in December 2020.

VST Tillers & Tractors' total sales jumped 28.53% to 3,640 units in December 2021 from 2,832 units sold in December 2020.

The board of TCS on Wednesday, 12 January 2022, will take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021.

NTPC on Friday declared 'COD' of first part capacity of 49.92 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

MOIL reduced the prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products with effect from Saturday, 1 January 2022.

NBCC (India) on Friday announced that it has received multiple orders worth Rs 392.39 crore from University of Delhi and National Health Mission, Lucknow.

Exide Industries said it has divested its entire equity shareholding in Exide Life Insurance Company Limited, a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, by way of sale to HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited on 1 January 2022.

Axita Cotton has received an order for Indian raw cotton valuing about $2711682.60 from Bangladesh.

Parag Milk Foods on Friday announced that Shashikant Dalmia, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company has tendered his resignation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)