TCS slips over 5% in two days

TCS slipped 3.08% to Rs 3141.65, extending losses for the second day.

The scrip has lost 5.43% in two sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 3,322.20 recorded on 9 April 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 9.23% while the benchmark Sensex has added 1.03% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 48.584. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock is currently trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 3113.69, 3022.34 and 2720.12, respectively.

The IT major announced its earnings for the quarter and the year ended on 31 March 2021 after market hours on Monday (12 April 2021). It reported a 6.3% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020. Consolidated revenue grew by 4% to Rs 43,705 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, TCS' net profit rose 14.87% and revenues rose 9.41% in Q4 March 2021.

In constant currency terms, the company's revenues grew 4.2% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis and 5.9% on a YoY basis during the March quarter.

The IT major's operating margin expanded 0.2% QoQ and 1.7% YoY to 26.8% in Q4 March 2021.

TCS' order book at $9.2 billion in Q4 March 2021, was the highest ever total contract value (TCV) in a quarter, taking the total yearly order book at $31.6 billion, a 17.1% growth compared to previous financial year.

For the financial year ended March 2021, the company's consolidated revenues grew 4.6% to Rs 1,64,177 crore and net profit rose 0.28% to Rs 32,430 crore. The company's board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 15 per share.

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, said: "Our investments over the last decade in building newer capabilities, and in research and innovation, position us well for the multi-year technology services opportunity ahead. While we continue to dominate in our traditional areas of strength, we are making good progress in gaining share in the growth and transformation opportunity. Our focus going into FY 22 will be to engage with clients in their growth agenda, propelled by innovation and leverage of collective knowledge.

V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer, said: "I am very pleased with our performance in Q4. This caps three quarters of consistently robust performance in a pandemic year, and gives us a strong exit from FY 21. Our Q4 margins are a validation of our strong belief that it is possible to win mega-deals, post industry-leading growth, continue to invest in our people and in newer capabilities, and still deliver industry-leading profitability. All the investments that we have been making over the years position us strongly to expand our footprint in the large growth and transformation opportunity."

All verticals showed good sequential growth, but a couple continue to lag prior year level - BFSI (+7% QoQ, +13.3% YoY), Retail and CPG (+4% QoQ, -0.9% YoY), Life Sciences and Healthcare (+3.8% QoQ, +19.3% YoY), Manufacturing (+3.9% QoQ, +1.3% YoY), Technology & Services (+2.8% QoQ, +3.9% YoY) and Communications & Media (+1.8% QoQ, -4% YoY).

Growth was led by major markets - Continental Europe (+8.5% QoQ, +11.7% YoY), North America (+3.9% QoQ, +5.9% YoY), and UK (+3.4% QoQ, +1% YoY). Other markets grew well: Middle East & Africa (+4.2% QoQ, +10.6% YoY), India (+2.8% QoQ, +11.2% YoY), Latin America (+2.5% QoQ, +1.5% YoY), and Asia Pacific (+1% QoQ, +1.5% YoY).

In Q4, TCS add 19,388 employees to its rolls on a net basis, its highest ever net addition in a quarter. The total headcount stood at 488,649, a net addition of 40,185 during the year. The workforce continues to be young and very diverse, comprising 154 nationalities and with women making up 36.5% of the workforce. The company's IT services attrition rate (LTM) was at 7.2%.

Separately, TCS announced that its board appointed Samir Seksaria as chief financial officer, effective 1 May 2021 to take over from Ramakrishnan V., who would be retiring from the services of the company effective 30 April 2021.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

